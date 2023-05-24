Owner runs away with dog after attack on 69-year-old woman in Limassol

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to track down the female owner of a bulldog which attacked a 69-year-old woman in Yermasoyia river area in Limassol on Tuesday.

The dog owner ran away with her pet after the attack on the elderly woman who had to be taken to a clinic for first aid, Philenews reports.

The victim who filed a report at the Yermasoyia police station said the unprovoked attack took place around 5 pm while she was walking on a sidewalk.

The brown bulldog breed dog which was on the leash attacked and bit the 69-year-old woman who suffered abrasions to her lateral chest. Her health is in no danger following the provision of first aid.

The owner of the dog is described as being around 30 to 40 years of age, slim build and with straight long hair.