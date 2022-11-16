Overcrowding in Cyprus’ central prison takes shocking dimension-Ombudsman

Overcrowding in the island’s central prison has reached such a dimension that less than three square meters of space currently separates one inmate from another, according to an Ombudsman’s report.

Philenews which has the report also said Wednesday that the prevailing situation constitutes conditions of inhumane and degrading treatment. And it is in full violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

According to the report, a total of 978 people (894 men and 84 women) were behind bars in the central prison in Nicosia on September 27, 2022. The capacity of the closed prison amounts to 424 people.

It is also noted that the number of prisoners far exceeds what was predicted while the shocking overcrowding in the institution shows a steady increase in recent years.

This has been also noted in latest reports by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture.

At the same time, the Ombudsman’s report refers extensively in the disciplinary tactic of isolating prisoners in their cells in case of committing an offence. It is problematic and possibly ineffective, the report notes.