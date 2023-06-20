NewsLocalOver €63m towards energy upgrading of Cyprus' public buildings by end of...

Over €63m towards energy upgrading of Cyprus' public buildings by end of 2027

Almost €45 million will go towards energy upgrading of public buildings in Cyprus between the period of 2021-2027, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

This is the plan of the Department of Public Works which has already carried out upgrades amounting to €15,415,000 between 2014 and 2020.

In addition, a budget of €1,600,000 was spent within 2013-2020 while the energy upgrade of the Presidential Palace is now completely done at a total cost of €1,409,658.

Based on the above figures, the total expenditure for energy upgrading of public buildings amounts to €63,424,658.

This is what Minister of Transport Alexis Vafeades said in a response to a question by MP Charalambos Theopemptou who heads the island’s Green Party.

Projects that have been completed within the framework of 2014-2020 public funding include the energy upgrade of Paphos government offices totaling 11,000 sq. metres. This was completed in 2021 at the cost of €6.690.000,00 plus VAT.

A second completed project is the energy upgrade of the Commissioners’ building totaling 1,800 sq. metres. This was completed in 2022 at the total cost of €1.299.000,00 plus VAT.

By Annie Charalambous
