Over 51,000 primary school students start new academic year

Over 51,000 primary school students in Cyprus on Monday went back to the class with those attending their first year reaching 9,323, according to official data.

The Ministry of education’s data also shows that 612 schools will operate, of which 329 primary schools, 274 kindergartens, and nine special schools for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The total number of pupils in the schools is 64,748, of which 51,371 are in primary, 12,853 in kindergarten, and 524 in special schools.

The number of primary teachers amounts to a total of 7,078, with 4,948 in Reception-Year 6, with 973 in kindergarten and 1,157 special teachers dispersed among all grades. Year 1 students are 9,323 up from 9,068 last year.

All teachers started work a week earlier to prepare the ground for the students, according to Philenews.