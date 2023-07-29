Over 4,000 people repatriated this year -police

Over 4,000 third-country nationals have been repatriated this year, as reported by the Police Aliens and Immigration Unit (AIU).

In a press release, the police stated that two recent operations were conducted in collaboration with the Paphos District AIU. These operations led to the departure of 29 nationals from various third countries on Thursday and Friday. Flights from Larnaca airport were used to facilitate their return to their home countries, in accordance with compulsory repatriation decrees issued by relevant authorities.

Since the beginning of the year, numerous repatriation operations have been carried out, resulting in the return of more than 4,000 third-country nationals who had been residing in Cyprus illegally.

This figure represents more than 85% of the total number of irregular immigrant arrivals in Cyprus during the same period.

The police stressed their dedication to increasing repatriations of third-country nationals in close coordination with other competent authorities.

The press release concludes with the following statement: “Police will continue to focus efforts on maximising the number of repatriations of third-country nationals, in coordination with other competent authorities.”