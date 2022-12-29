Over 300 out-of-court fines for various traffic offences in past 24 hours

More than 300 out-of-court fines for various traffic offences were recorded all across Cyprus in the past 24 hours, police announced on Thursday.

The majority of the offences were of the kind that have been proven to be among the main causes of serious and fatal road accidents.

Of these, 97 fines were for exceeding the speed limit and 13 for driving under the influence of drugs.

Police mobilisation on the road network to prevent serious and fatal road collisions has already increased.

Targeted traffic controls continue daily, throughout the day and night, all across Cyprus.

Traffic police said the objective is to establish road awareness among all users so as to prevent fatal and serious road accidents.