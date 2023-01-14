Over 200 distress calls in flood-hit Famagusta district

The fire service had responded to more than 200 calls for assistance by early afternoon following torrential rains that caused extensive flooding in the Famagusta district, mostly in Paralimni, Protaras and Ayia Napa.

Dozens of drivers were rescued from flooded streets, while crews pumped water out of basements and cleared out clogged drainage gutters.

Thirteen rescue crews (7 from Famagusta, 2 from Larnaca, 1 from Nicosia and Limassol and 2 from emergency services) were operating in affected areas, with staff recalled and the fire service supported by civil defence, the Paralimni and Ayia Napa municipalities and 2 volunteer teams from Support CY.