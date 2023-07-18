Outraged Dali and Geri residents stress nearby factories behind five fires in three years

Outraged residents of Dali and Geri communities demand once again that the government arranges for the prompt relocation of factories operating near their homes following Sunday’s fire which has further polluted the air.

Philenews also reports that the residents were instructed to stay behind closed doors for the second day running on Tuesday with both mayors stressing this is the fifth huge fire in three years.

And all this at a time when the air pollution from the nearby factories is already affecting badly their health. The two communities are surrounded by five industrial areas.

Both mayors also called for necessary intensive inspections since – over the last four years – one or more huge fires break out annually in recycling factories whether metal, plastic or paper.

Stressing that this is a recurring phenomenon the fires can only be attributed to either negligence or accidents.

They remind that in August 2020 a huge fire broke out at a metal recycling plant while in August 2021 and October 2021 two fires were reported at the same place.

Moreover, In July 2022 another huge fire near a materials recycling plant took place and now Sunday’s one at the paper and plastics recycling plant.