Outrage over crowding at Tsirio Stadium concert

Fans of Limassol-based AEL and Apollon took to social media to protest over alleged overcrowding at a concert at Tsirion Stadium on Wednesday.

According to a decision by the Stadium Licensing Authority, safety regulations allow only a 50% capacity on the upper tiers of the stadium.

However, footage of the concert showed more than 5,000 people using the upper stands. Phileleftheros reports that more than 15,000 attended the concert to enjoy Greek artists Konstantinos Argyros and Sakis Rouvas.

Representatives of Apollon and AEL said that the authority is enforcing double standards, while supporters of the two teams who use the stadium protested on social media.

Dinos Nicolaides, Superintendent of GSO which manages the stadium, told Phileleftheros that the 50% limit was not respected during the concert, even though the organising company had been informed.

He said that the issue will be examined during a GSO meeting, noting, however, that the Stadium Licensing Authority is not liable, as it is responsible only for athletic events.