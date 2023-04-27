Outrage in Pentakomo after mass poisonings of dogs and other animals

Local authorities in Pentakomo, Limassol are on alert after mass poisonings of dogs and other animals were reported in the village.

Pentakomo community leader Pambos Charalambous told philenews that on Saturday, April 22, locals found poison nests placed in residential areas in the village.

At least two dogs have died, and another two are missing, while citizens reported that cats and other animals have been killed as well.

Charalambous said that the poison was placed on pieces of meat.

“I am in contact with the Animal Party and the Veterinary Services. On Saturday we took a dead dog to Animal Police for an autopsy to determine the kind of poison they ate,” Charalambous said.

The village’s community leader added that on Wednesday, April 25, another dog was poisoned, however, a vet managed to save its life.

According to philenews, many residents of Pentakomo own animals, while recently a man adopted four dogs from a shelter.

Animal welfare organisations have collected €2,000 to offer as a reward to anyone with any information regarding the people behind the poisonings.

Pentakomo local authorities urge residents to be extra careful of their children and animals, as they are in danger of coming in contact with poisoned objects.

“It is not only the animals that are at risk, but also children who play in public spaces and may come into contact with poisoned objects,” Charalambous stressed.