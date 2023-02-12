Outgoing President Anastasiades votes in Limassol (photos & video)

“It is the duty of each of us to stand by the new President and with love and trust. The people decide, the majority decides and the minority respects,” said the President, Nicos Anastasiades, after exercising his right to vote. “Any intervention will be in the positive and not in the negative direction.”

Asked to comment on a statement by Kate Cleridou and the corruption allegations, he said bitterly that he did not want to comment on vulgarities and on what some people tried to pass on to others. And he wondered: “Is it possible not to honor the name that you bear?”

The President urged the people to exercise their right to vote.