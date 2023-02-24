Outgoing President Anastasiades asks resident ambassadors: Help towards Cyprus’ reunification

Outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades has said if there is something he feels deeply burdened with is the fact that despite his tireless efforts his term ends in March with Cyprus still divided.

“And this due to the long intransigent stance, unfortunately, by Turkey, irrespective of the compromises and constructive proposals we have submitted,” he also told resident ambassadors to the Republic on Thursday.

In his last message as President to the international community, Anastasiades said there is only one path ahead and that is the reunification of Cyprus on the basis of a bi-zonal bi-communal federation in line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. And, of course, on the basis of international law and EU’s values and principles.

“Anything outside this context, such as Turkey’s position for a “two-state” solution would not only be detrimental for Cyprus and for all Cypriots. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, but also for the stability and security in the entire region, and would have global repercussions bearing in mind what is happening all over the world,” he also said.

“Your country’s assistance to reverse the current situation is and remains invaluable. That is what I kindly wish to ask to all of you is not to lose sight on the Cyprus problem. A problem, which needs to be resolved within the established parameters: The UN Charter and the UN Security Council Resolutions, as well as the EU acquis taking into account the capacity of the Republic of Cyprus as an EU member-state,” he added.