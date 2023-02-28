Outgoing Anastasiades says he will remain politically active

Outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades said that he will remain politically active as an advisor, but will not intervene in the new government.

In statements to journalists during the swearing-in ceremony of the new President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, Anastasiades said that after 42 years in politics, the time has come for new people to take over.

“I am happy because today, a new page is being written in Cypriot political history and what I would like to wish is every success to the new President, the new Ministers because this will be to the benefit of Cyprus,” he said.

Anastasiades that he will remain politically active but not in the sense of interventions. On the contrary, he added, the wisdom that has been accumulated for so many years, can only work in a positive and advisory way.

He also said that he will stay in Limassol, where he will operate a political office and will assess whether there is a need for a political office in Nicosia.

Furthermore, the outgoing President expressed his gratitude towards the Parliament and the people who trusted him to lead the country for ten years. He also expressed the belief that he responded to the people’s demands to the maximum extent possible.

Anastasiades added that this does not mean that mistakes were not made, “but not the ones that certain people wanted to attribute to me.”

Asked to give his opinion about the new cabinet, he pointed out that ministers are judged by the outcome of their work.