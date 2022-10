A new incident of violence occurred at a lyceum in Larnaca on Tuesday, when, according to Phileleftheros, out-of-school individuals hit a 17-year-old student.

The 17-year-old allegedly had intervened to stop a fight between two students in the schoolyard and it seems that one of them called for reinforcements from out of school.

The victim was taken to Larnaca General Hospital with head injuries.

Larnaca police are investigating the case.