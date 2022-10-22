House Speaker addresses CCCI International Business Women Awards 2022

Esteemed Chairman of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

Honourable guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

“Woman, life, freedom”: these three words have been echoing worldwide for over a month, following the death of a twenty-two year-old woman after she was arrested by the Iranian religious morality police, for allegedly wearing her headscarf “inappropriately”. These three words stress how imperative is the need to do more to protect and promote women’s rights and women’s empowerment.

Millions of women and girls worldwide lack access to adequate education and professional opportunities, among all other forms of gender-based discrimination that they suffer, including in many cases humiliation and violence. Gender stereotypes persisting in many countries, are the major cause for the glass ceiling faced by women in many sectors, including the male-dominated corporate world.

Under the current adverse circumstances Europe and the entire world are facing, female entrepreneurship is a beacon of hope towards a more promising future for our youth and generations to come, regardless of gender.

Initiatives like the Red Diamond Awards are an excellent opportunity to showcase the business activities and achievements of women and to highlight their important contribution to the economy and business community in Cyprus.

I would therefore like to commend the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry for this initiative and to warmly congratulate the award winners for their hard work, dedication and excellence and all businesswomen present here today, for leading by example and for their strong commitment to making Cyprus a prominent and credible international business and investment centre.

Recent developments, including the energy-related challenges brought about by the ongoing war in Ukraine, generate opportunities for Cyprus to further consolidate its role as a pillar of security and stability in the region, an investment hub and an important actor in the EU’s efforts for energy diversification and energy security.

The Cyprus House of Representatives remains strongly committed to support Cyprus’ path towards recovery and economic growth and to facilitate investmentsthrough its legislative work. Legislation on renewable energy sources and the promotion of strategic investments is currently being examined by the House.

The advancement of Cyprus as a regional and international business hub must go hand in hand with reinforcing the role of women, not only in the entrepreneurial sector, but in all fields of the economy.

Women in Cyprus, be they Cypriot of other origins, are excelling in various fields, including industry, business, research, innovation, science and the arts; and it is an honour to be among some of them today. Cyprus has made leaps in this direction over the last decades.

Yet, despite some progress achieved, Cyprus ranks 21st in the EU on the 2021 Gender Equality Index. Women remain underrepresented in politics, leadership and decision-making positions. The gender dimension must therefore be horizontally reflected and further promoted in all policies of the state, including in the vital sectors of the economy, trade, businesses and investments. The role of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry can instrumental in this direction.

Promoting gender equality, which is essentially a matter of human rights, democracy, and justice, lies among my top priorities, as a young politician and the first female President of the Cyprus House of Representatives. The House has passed important legislation for the criminalization of sexism, harassment, stalking and combating violence against women. Moreover, I have spearheaded an amendment to the Law ratifying the Istanbul Convention, by which “femicide” has been introduced as a crime per se.

Coupling gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls with economic progress is key to ensure that our country continues to develop and flourish in a sustainable and socially just economy.

Esteemed Chairman of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry,

Honourable guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

In conclusion, may I point out the will and readiness of the House of Representatives to work closely with the Chamber, the local and international business community and women entrepreneurs to promote female entrepreneurship and to enhance the role of Cyprus as a regional and international investment and business hub. This also pertains to the added value of parliamentary diplomacy towards the fulfilment of Cyprus’ vision and goals.

I wish to congratulate once again the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Red Diamond Initiative and all women active in the business environment for their invaluable contribution to the economy and, above all, for being a source of inspiration with their persistence, skills and talents and a role model for more women to join. Building a brighter future for our children and next generations is the duty of us all and we must deliver. Ensuring gender justice and young people’s substantive participation in decision-making on matters which affect their lives is crucial to this end.

Thank you for your attention.

(PIO)