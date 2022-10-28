Orthodox icon taken to UK in 1974 returned to Cyprus Church

An icon of Saint John, which was illegally taken to the United Kingdom by a pilot of the Royal Air Force in 1974, was returned to the Cyprus Church during an event at the Holy Archbishopric on Thursday.

The icon was handed over to Bishop Christoforos by historian Maria Pafiti, who represented the anonymous donor (former owner), and Marc-Andre Renold, professor of art and cultural heritage law at the University of Geneva and holder of the UNESCO chair in International Law for the Protection of Cultural Property, with whom she cooperated for the return of the icon, a relevant announcement noted.

The agreement for the return of the icon in Cyprus by its British owner took place during a ceremony at the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in February, but the icon was delivered to Cyprus only recently.

It had been taken illegally by a pilot of the British Royal Air Force who was serving in Cyprus in 1974 during the Turkish invasion.

The son of the pilot, who is dead now, thought that it was necessary to return the icon to its place of origin.

The man who chose to remain anonymous has no money or other claims and his only conditions were that the icon is returned to its legal owner, meaning the Church of Cyprus, and second, that nobody benefits financially from its return.

According to the same announcement, the British owner cooperated with Professor Marc-Andre Renold, who contacted art historian Maria Pafiti, who is known for her involvement in several cases of return of looted artefacts from Cyprus.

Professor Marc-Andre Renold noted that the process of returning the icon had been smooth and transparent due to the donor’s clear wish to “do the right thing” and the effectiveness of Maria Pafiti, without whom the return would not have been possible.

“I hope that this case will be the first of many, whether referring to work of high or medium value but in any case of great importance for the communities and the people involved,” he added.

On her part, Maria Pafiti pointed out that the icon constitutes part of the world’s inheritance and its return is a reason for celebration but also of concern about the thousands of artifacts that are illegally transferred.”