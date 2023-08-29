Organisations express concern over “distressing acceleration” of anti-migrant violence

A total of 14 organisations in Cyprus penned a statement expressing their concern over repeated incidents of violence against migrants in Chloraka and urged authorities to take action.

In the statement, the organisations stress that the growing number of hostile actions has resulted from the lack of a comprehensive integration plan by the State.

The statement:

The recent events in Chloraka, Paphos, are a cause for deep concern, and we strongly condemn any instances of violence that have taken place. We urge all parties to approach this situation with peaceful measures and work towards common, effective, and just solutions in the region for all, including refugees and migrants.

The distressing acceleration of hostile actions has rung alarm bells, compelling us to issue an urgent appeal to the competent State authorities. We call on all capable State authorities to adopt actions to address the issue before it becomes worse.

The reported incident that occurred on Sunday, 27/08/2023, where a group of Greek Cypriots broke the windows of shops and homes of Syrian residents with stones and injured people inside, followed by a group of Syrians and others retaliating by destroying property on their way to the city centre, is worrying.

Regrettably, this occurrence is not isolated but emblematic of a larger and swiftly evolving climate that envelopes Chloraka and extends its reach across Cyprus.

In June 2023, the Cypriot police emphasised that recorded incidents of bias-motivated violence have increased yearly, highlighting the negative consequences of the growing hostility towards refugees and migrants.

This year, a black boy was a victim of a bias-motivated attack by other local children in his school, while delivery drivers of Asian descent have been subject to multiple attacks, resulting in physical harm.

We fear that the growing number of these incidents and exposure of refugees and migrants in vulnerable circumstances results from the lack of a comprehensive integration plan and corresponding actions, which could have prevented such negative developments within the social fabric of Cyprus.

Given the current circumstances, we strongly encourage State representatives, local authorities and media, institutions, and every individual member of society to actively distance themselves from and denounce all forms of intolerant rhetoric and racist behaviours that contribute to the normalisation, endorsement, and escalation of bias-motivated responses.

The media are encouraged to abide by the EU and international law on racist hate speech and the prohibition of incitement to violence.

Every member of society must take responsibility for their actions and words to ensure we can all coexist peacefully, without fear or prejudice.

As organisations working directly with refugees and migrants, we are ready and willing to assist the State and other relevant stakeholders in implementing immediate actions to resolve ongoing issues and address the deep-rooted negative political and public discourse against refugees and migrants.

We urge the Ministries of Interior, Justice, and Labour, as well as the deputy Ministry of Social Welfare and the Ombudswoman, to engage in much-needed multidisciplinary work together with NGOs and communities to implement public policies faster and deescalate the situation with utmost respect to the rights and safety of all groups.

We must work together to create a more inclusive and tolerant society where everyone feels safe and respected.

Co-signing organisations:

Bridges for Tomorrow

Caritas Cyprus

Cyprus Family Planning Association

Cyprus Refugee Council

Generation for Change CY

The Learning Refuge

Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies

OSKP – Oroklini Soup Kitchen Project

Politeia

Refugee Support Europe Dignity Centre

Running Fluent Initiative

Sistema Cyprus

Support for Migration Group

Symfiliosi

