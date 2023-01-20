NewsLocalOrganisation issues call for donations of winter clothes and other essentials

Organisation issues call for donations of winter clothes and other essentials

Generation For Change
Generation For Change

Non-governmental organisation Generation for Change CY on Friday issued a call for donations of winter clothes and essential items to support vulnerable social groups in Cyprus.

In a post on Facebook, the organisation said it is seeking heavy winter clothes for adults, sized medium and above, as well as winter clothes for babies aged 0-3. It is also accepting blankets, duvets, bedding and kitchen utensils such as plates, cutlery and pots.

Those interested in donating can drop off the items at the following locations in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca:

Nicosia 1:
• Generation for Change CY Office (22100794)
• Makariou Avenue 28 (City Plaza)
• 11:00 – 17:00

Nicosia 2:
• Social Space Kaymakkin (Contact via Facebook)
• Makariou Avenue 125, 1021 Kaimakli
• Tuesdays and Fridays 19:30 – 21:00

Limassol
• Sarajevo Dive Bar (99789195) Sarajevo 1425
• Agiou Andrea 221
• 18:30 – 22:00

Larnaca:
• Savino Rock Bar (24620861)
• Watkins 9, Larnaca
• 12:30 – 22:00

For more information, contact Generation for Change CY at 22100794 or [email protected]

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
COVID-19: Ten deaths, 2,667 cases recorded this week
Next article
Turkey’s opposition to announce presidential candidate in February: party official

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros