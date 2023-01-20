Organisation issues call for donations of winter clothes and other essentials

Non-governmental organisation Generation for Change CY on Friday issued a call for donations of winter clothes and essential items to support vulnerable social groups in Cyprus.

In a post on Facebook, the organisation said it is seeking heavy winter clothes for adults, sized medium and above, as well as winter clothes for babies aged 0-3. It is also accepting blankets, duvets, bedding and kitchen utensils such as plates, cutlery and pots.

Those interested in donating can drop off the items at the following locations in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca:

Nicosia 1:

• Generation for Change CY Office (22100794)

• Makariou Avenue 28 (City Plaza)

• 11:00 – 17:00

Nicosia 2:

• Social Space Kaymakkin (Contact via Facebook)

• Makariou Avenue 125, 1021 Kaimakli

• Tuesdays and Fridays 19:30 – 21:00

Limassol

• Sarajevo Dive Bar (99789195) Sarajevo 1425

• Agiou Andrea 221

• 18:30 – 22:00

Larnaca:

• Savino Rock Bar (24620861)

• Watkins 9, Larnaca

• 12:30 – 22:00

For more information, contact Generation for Change CY at 22100794 or [email protected]