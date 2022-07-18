Organic waste composting a measure pushed forward to ensure proper treatment

Organic waste is the largest contributor to municipal solid waste and represents 42% of gross municipal waste.

In an effort to divert this waste stream away from landfills and ensure its proper treatment – such as composting or anaerobic digestion- measures are pushed island-wide through separate collections in municipalities and communities.

In view of regulations for the management of municipal waste by local authorities, which provide for the mandatory separate collection of organic waste as from July 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture has prioritized the implementation of projects to strengthen the infrastructure of organic waste management.

In this context, the installation of composters in mountainous and remote areas will help toward the implementation of obligations arising from the regulations. As well as towards achieving the objective of diverting organic waste from landfills and allowing the reuse of the produced compost as fertilizer at a local level.