Orange weather warning for thunderstorms in Cyprus, in effect 11am to 6pm

An orange weather warning for thunderstorms – valid from 11.00am to 6pm on Monday – has been issued by the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

The forecast is that isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect mainly mountainous areas and the north and east parts of the island.

And that the precipitation rate is expected to range between 55-70 millimeters per hour while hail is also likely to fall.

The temperature is to rise to around 34 C inland, around 30 C to 32 C in coastal areas and around 24 C in the mountains.

The winds will be variable and moderate, mainly southerly to south-westerly, force 3 to 4 and at times 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.