NewsLocalOrange weather warning for thunderstorms in Cyprus, in effect 11am to 6pm

Orange weather warning for thunderstorms in Cyprus, in effect 11am to 6pm

Thunderstorms2
Thunderstorms2

An orange weather warning for thunderstorms – valid from 11.00am to 6pm on Monday – has been issued by the Mediterranean island’s Meteorological Service.

The forecast is that isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect mainly mountainous areas and the north and east parts of the island.

And that the precipitation rate is expected to range between 55-70 millimeters per hour while hail is also likely to fall.

The temperature is to rise to around 34 C inland, around 30 C to 32 C in coastal areas and around 24 C in the mountains.

The winds will be variable and moderate, mainly southerly to south-westerly, force 3 to 4 and at times 5 Beaufort.

The sea  will be smooth to slight.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Shots fired on a Bank of Cyprus branch in central Limassol

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros