Orange warning today with 43 forecast inland and dust

The over 40s are set to return, as the Met Office has forecast a high of 43 inland today, a mini heatwave trend expected to run at least in the next couple of days and particularly over the August 15 Virgin Mary Ascension holiday, considered to be one of the biggest on the calendar, when most of Cyprus flocks to coastal resorts.

An orange warning on extreme temperatures is in place from 11 this morning to six in the afternoon, upgraded from yesterday’s yellow level, as a low pressure system and hot air masses are affecting the area. This is the 50th such temperature warning in Cyprus over the past four months, unprecedented even for this time of year, as the world has witnessed its hottest July todate.

In addition to scorching conditions, the Met Office and the quality of air department are advising people of increased dust levels in the atmosphere at intervals and people with long term health issues should exercise caution before venturing out during the warning times.

So clear skies and hot weather today, with light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, force three to four and in western coastal regions, strong force four to five, over slight seas to moderate seas in western areas.

Temperatures will rise to 43 degrees Celsius inland, 34 in western coastal regions, 36 in the rest of the coastal areas and 33 on the mountains.

Force three to four winds this evening, over slight seas and temperatures dropping to 26 degrees inland and 25 over mountainous regions.

This mini heatwave will persist through to Wednesday, even rising further tomorrow, significantly over the seasonal average, then slightly dropping on Tuesday.