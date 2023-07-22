NewsLocalOrange warning for extreme high temperatures on Sunday

Orange warning for extreme high temperatures on Sunday

Heat
The Department of Meteorology has issued an orange warning for extreme high temperatures on Sunday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 44 degrees Celsius over inland areas and around 33 degrees Celsius over the higher mountainous areas.

The warning will be valid from 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday, July 23.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
