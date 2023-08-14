Orange warning as temperatures rise to 44, remain over 40 tomorrow

The Met Office issued its 52nd extreme temperatures warning of the year, as an orange level is in place from 11 right through to six in the afternoon, with 44 degrees Celsius forecast inland and 36 in coastal regions.

Cyprus remains in the grip of a mini heatave with a low pressure system and hot air masses as conditions remain difficult for people suffering from long term illnesses and high dust levels also persisting in the atmosphere with hazardous small particles not expected to clear out at least before Wednesday.

The public is advised to take protective measures and if venturing outside, remain hydrated and avoid direct exposure during the warning time.

Winds will be light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly force three to four and in western coastal regions strong force four to five over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 44 degrees Celsius inland, 37 over eastern and southern coastal regions, 34 in the west and north, with 35 on the mountains.

Clear skies this evening over slight seas, dropping to 26 inland and in coastal regions, with 25 on the mountains.

Similar conditions right through to Thursday, as temperatures will remain much higher than the seasonal average, dropping slightly tomorrow to 41 degrees Celsius inland, 36 on the southern and eastern coastal regions, 33 in the west and north and 34 on the mountains.