Orange alert for low temperatures – Met Department

The Department of Meteorology on Wednesday issued an orange alert for extremely low temperatures.

It said that the minimum temperature over the Troodos area is expected to fall to around minus ten degrees Celsius.

“Be prepared that low temperatures are expected. This will lead to health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly, very young and homeless,” the Department added.

The warning is in effect from 10 pm on Wednesday, February 8 to 7 am on Thursday, February 9.

ΤΜΗΜΑ ΜΕΤΕΩΡΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ

ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑΣ

ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΕΞΑΙΡΕΤΙΚΑ ΧΑΜΗΛΗΣ ΘΕΡΜΟΚΡΑΣΙΑΣ

ΑΡ.ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ: 10

ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΕΠΙΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΤΗΤΑΣ: ΠΟΡΤΟΚΑΛΙ

ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 08/02/2023 ΩΡΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 1200 T.X.

ΙΣΧΥΕΙ ΑΠΟ: 2200 T.X. 08/02/2023 ΜΕΧΡΙ: 0700 T.X. 09/02/2023 pic.twitter.com/rTqe2ylTo7 — CYMET (@CyMeteorology) February 8, 2023

Cyprus is affected by a severe weather front dubbed ‘Barbara’.

Head of the Meteorology Service, Kleanthis Nicolaides, told Philenews the temperature is expected to fall up to seven degrees below normal levels.

For the first time this winter, days of total frost are expected in the mountains but improved conditions are expected over the weekend.

Temperatures will rise slightly but steadily as of Friday, Nicolaides explained.

