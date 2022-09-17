Opposition requests investigation into DISY funding by Russians

AKEL deputy Christos Christofides asked the Auditor General to investigate the case of two Russians and their wifes, who got the Cypriot citizenship only months after allegedly funding two events of ruling DISY party.

In a relevant letter, the AKEL deputy is particularly asking the Auditor General to investigate whether the four passports were granted according to law, how much time passed between the application and the granting of the passports, what actions were taken after the persecution of specific persons from the Russian government, and whether there were any problems due to contributions to the ruling party.