Opinion: We lack a sense of proportion

By Thanasis Photiou

When on April 23, 2003, 29 years after the invasion, we witnessed the opening of the Ledra Palace checkpoint, we who had grown up with it, were stunned by the development.

I recall that, later that day, I had gone there with a friend to conduct an ‘autopsy’, we stopped short under the Roccas bastion and spent a long time watching people, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, some waiting patiently to cross over ‘to the other side’ and others returning, talking about the experience and their feelings after visiting their villages and homes.

In the preceding days, no one really believed what was being broadcast on television regarding Rauf Denktash’s intentions. “Do you realise what we are witnessing?” I asked my friend at one point, and without waiting for her to answer, I said, “We are witnessing history being written before our eyes. Tonight, on the news, when people see that it’s a fact, that people went to their villages and homes and, most importantly, returned without a single broken nose, you can’t even begin to imagine what will happen here tomorrow.” Which is exactly what happened, with Nicosia’s main roads becoming gridlocked. Data collected at the time show that in the first 15 days alone, 260 thousand Greek Cypriots crossed to the other side of the ‘Green Line’, while the number of Turkish Cypriots was similar.

Since then, 20 years, 240 months, 7,300 days have passed… Yes, at the time, just as today, many people did not see the opening of the checkpoints in a good light. Many would have liked the situation to be different, and if it had been in their hands, they would have closed them for good, they would have gone ahead with what they constantly preach – “… and a wall in the middle”. Not once, however, was there carnage.

In fact, I remember the efforts made by various people at the time, the fear they were spreading in order to prevent people from crossing. I also remember the minister of the then government who, one year later, when [the Metropolitan] Neophytos of Morphou (still in right mind at the time) was to hold a service at Ayios Mamas for the first time, declared on television that he had information on Greek Cypriots being murdered…

Of course, in the 20 years there have been attacks and violent incidents – insults, beatings, stone throwings on cars, tyre slashing, arson… And several of these incidents seemed to come from people of a particular position, linked to a particular football team and political sphere. And they clearly had political, nationalist, racist motives.

It is also a fact that many (including the media) have also whitewashed numerous such attacks, something we strongly denounced and criticised whenever it occurred. However, I repeat, the carnage that some ‘expected’ to take place after the opening of the checkpoints, we have not seen in these twenty years.

Yes, I will not hide from you that many things are troubling me. And I worry about many more. As, in recent years, I’ve noticed a nationalist surge (and a strong religious fervour – I don’t know if they are related, but I’m making a note of it) and, in fact, among young people. A lot of bigotry. And reading the comments in light of the recent incident, one realises that, regardless of the motives and reasons behind the incident, there is a great deal of rage out there against Turkish Cypriots as well as a – shall I say hidden? Nah… – satisfaction many feel over attacks against them. [Translator’s note: reference to the recent attack of a Turkish Cypriot woman by two Greek Cypriot men in Ayia Napa]

So you see, a sense of proportion is being lost on the ‘other side’ too – among us, the Greek Cypriots, I mean – the concern is intensifying. Since, precisely as a result of all the above, the mind has to work twice as hard. Hysteria, impulsiveness and hasty conclusions are of no use. There is no need to add fuel to the fire or to pull certain incidents by the hair especially when there is a rapid reaction. We must remember that two idiots more than suffice (and many are up to the challenge) for us to lose our heads and – literally – the earth beneath our feet. Only prudence, sobriety and composure will save us in this country.

