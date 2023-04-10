Opinion piece: Electroshock

This opinion piece is also available in Greek and Turkish.

I don’t know if it was their own invention or if the tempo was given by the government in some briefing (which is the most likely scenario), but there was not a single instance during the TV journalists’ coverage of President Christodoulides’ trip to Brussels where they did not inform us in every report of his extreme efforts… “to find a way to perform an electroshock on the Cyprus problem”.

Although the repetition of the phrase was annoying, I found the use of the word ‘electroshock’ ingenious in that it is ideal in explaining the current state of the Cyprus problem. Of course, on the same day that Nikos Christodoulides was to have separate meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 24, so that he could share with them his eagerness to find a way to apply electric countershock to reverse the cardiac arrhythmia of the Cyprus problem that is turning lethal, another news item with the headline ‘Electroshock to consumers’ almost managed to confuse things.

However, we quickly realised that it had to do with the electricity bills of the past two months which are expected to be overinflated. In one case, a hopeful electroshock, in the other, an unpleasant and painful one. A few years ago, in an article on the Cyprus problem, I chose the headline: ‘When we find the solution, there will be no problem’, so in the unexpected encounter of the two ‘electroshocks’, I must say that I laughed.

Before the Cyprus problem is resuscitated, just watch how they’ll wipe us out with the repeated ‘electroshocks’, I thought. And then, you’ll neither have a problem, nor problematised people. You may ask, why do you take for granted that the defibrillator the President is looking for won’t be found, that is, the way “to perform an electroshock on the Cyprus problem…” that will lead us back to the negotiating table? I do not take it for granted. Far from it. In fact, I would bet that we will have developments. And not, of course, because of the involvement of some powerful European Union figure. What and how, will become clearer as we go along – energy, for once, will be the focus. And where will that lead? Back to the ‘agreed framework’. Regardless of each of our positions – yours, ours, the president’s and that of the forces supporting him – on the ‘agreed framework’, I read that:

“It is important to understand that timely defibrillation, where indicated, can increase survival rates between 15-50%. The reason for this is that the functional problem that caused the arrest is such that, at least initially, causes arrhythmias rather than immediate death. With an immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation and a first defibrillation within the first 5 minutes, the chances of return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC), and thus resuscitation of the victim, are increased.” Keywords? “Timely” and “immediate”.

The Cyprus problem turns 49 years old this year (since 1974, when we begin to count) and 59 years old since the UN first addressed the “Cyprus problem” in a resolution. And the negotiating process has been in a coma for six years. Therefore? Can the ‘victim’, being as it is in such a state, be resuscitated by electroshock?