Opening of more checkpoints could be discussed, G/C negotiator says

The opening of new checkpoints could be discussed in the context of creating the conditions to restart negotiations, said Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou after the first meeting of President Christodoulides with the heads and members of the bicommunal technical committees.

In statements to reporters after the meeting, Menelaou said that “there can be a discussion about the possibility of opening new checkpoints,” noting that it could be a step towards creating the prospects to revive talks, which have frozen since a failure to agree on a solution at Crans Montana in 2017.

Possibility of resuming negotiations

Menelaou said that he continues to hold regular meetings, about once a week, with the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Cyprus, Colin Stewart, in the presence of his Turkish Cypriot counterpart, Ergyun Olgun, where there is an exchange of views on the “general outlook.”

He added that no further visits to Cyprus from the UN side are planned at the moment, while in response to a question about what could be expected in the coming months, the negotiator said that it is better to wait until after the Turkish elections in May.

Imagine programme

Menelaou also responded to questions regarding the educational ‘Imagine’ programme, stressing that efforts are being made to reactivate it.

“We are not giving up the effort. We consider it one of the most important programmes and initiatives developed within the technical committees and we will continue until we manage to reactivate it,” he said.

‘Imagine’ is an educational programme on anti-racism education for a culture of peace launched in October 2017, implemented by the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research (AHDR) and the Home for Cooperation under the auspices of the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Education.

Last year, the “presidency” of the breakaway regime in the north suspended the participation of Turkish Cypriots in ‘Imagine,’ saying that it “promotes elements that may be in conflict with our policy, which is based on sovereign equality.”

