Open-air gallery in Paphos (photos)

The “Girl with the Hula-Hoop,” the bronze statue that has been stolen and vandalized by some unscrupulous persons, has been the focus of attention all over Cyprus in the past few days.

It also gave everyone the opportunity to remember that in recent years, works by Paphos and not only artists have been placed in public spaces contributing to the upgrading of the city’s image.

What is perhaps less well known is that the bronze statue is a ‘part’ of a large open-air exhibition in Paphos and which is now an open art gallery. The campaign was envisioned and implemented by the people of the Paphos 2017 European Capital of Culture Organization, in collaboration with artists, under the eloquent title: “Open Museum.”

The heritage project of the European Capital of Culture Paphos 2017, entitled “Signs in Time and Space”, includes a total of 12 works, which were placed in different parts of the city, thus creating an open gallery.