Only 255 of 300 positions of contract police officers to man buffer zone against illegal migration filled

Only 255 of 300 vacant positions of contract police officers to man the divided island’s 180-km long buffer zone against irregular migration have been filled, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

A police announcement also said that out of the 401 applicants only 255 eventually remained on the list since the rest had second thoughts and did not show up for the sports test. Or they did not meet the criteria at all.

The submission of applications expired last November and the interest was reduced from the start.

In May last year, the interior and justice ministries requested that 300 contract police officers be hired for up to 28 months as the state steps up its efforts to tackle irregular migration across the buffer zone.

The Republic’s goal is to secure the 24-hour surveillance, checking and escorting irregular migrants and securing reception centres.

The Interior Ministry says that 92 per cent of irregular arrivals take place across the line dividing the island since a 1974 invasion by Turkey.

In the first couple of months of 2022, the ministry had returned 1,645 illegal migrants from the over 7,000 who have arrived.

The cost of the extra personnel would amount to annual total salaries of €7.8 million.