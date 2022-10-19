Online registration to electoral lists to begin on October 20

As of tomorrow, October 20 and until December 27 2022, 33,618 people aged 18-25, who have not yet registered in the electoral lists, will be able to do so online.

In a joint news conference, Interior Minister Nikos Nouris and Deputy Minister of Innovation Kyriakos Kokkinos presented the page through the gov.cy platform where people can submit their applications.

The Interior Minister said this is the first phase of the specific innovative service with messages to young people, adding that this is a remarkable reform effort for the transition to e-government.

The first phase begins tomorrow and supports the first registration of people aged 18-25 to the electoral lists.

The registration will be done by checking the Cypriot nationality and verifying the age.

It will also cover people living abroad due to studies and Turkish Cypriots who have an ID of the Republic of Cyprus and whose parents are already registered in the permanent electoral list.

The second phase, the Interior Minister added, will be completed before the European and the Municipal elections that will take place together in May 2024.

Nouris expressed the certainty that young people will use this new tool for easy, simple, and quick registration to the electoral list in order to participate in the February 2023 presidential elections.

He also added that in addition to the registration online, people can get the relevant printed forms from the Citizen Service Centers, the central election service of the Interior Ministry, and the Ministry’s website.

In reply to a relevant question, Costas Kostantinou, Interior Ministry’s secretary general, said that as soon as a request is submitted online, the applicant will receive an email confirming that he filed a request referring to the temporary electoral list that will be finalized after 27 December and after 10 days have passed for the submission of any complaints, as provided by the relevant law.