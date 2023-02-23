Online platform for diaspora Cypriots ready in a few days

On Wednesday, the Office of the Presidential Commissioner announced the completion of the effort to set up an online platform for Cypriots of the Diaspora and the National Strategy for the Cypriots of the Diaspora.

A press release issued by the Office of the Presidential Commissioner says that this is a significant and pioneering project with multiple benefits for Cyprus and the diaspora.

The platform will comprise a Registrar of Cypriot of the Diaspora and a page entitled “Learn your Roots.”

It will be ready within the next few days and can be found at https://cydiaspora.gov.cy/

Moreover, the Office published the National Strategy for the Cypriots of the Diaspora. This is a revised strategy with the actions and goals for further promoting the potential of Greeks living abroad.