NewsLocalOnline platform for diaspora Cypriots ready in a few days

Online platform for diaspora Cypriots ready in a few days

Diaspora Chambers in Australia initiative to promote trade Cyprus

On Wednesday, the Office of the Presidential Commissioner announced the completion of the effort to set up an online platform for Cypriots of the Diaspora and the National Strategy for the Cypriots of the Diaspora.

A press release issued by the Office of the Presidential Commissioner says that this is a significant and pioneering project with multiple benefits for Cyprus and the diaspora.

The platform will comprise a Registrar of Cypriot of the Diaspora and a page entitled “Learn your Roots.”

It will be ready within the next few days and can be found at https://cydiaspora.gov.cy/

Moreover, the Office published the National Strategy for the Cypriots of the Diaspora. This is a revised strategy with the actions and goals for further promoting the potential of Greeks living abroad.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Ukraine war’s impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO
Next article
Man handed suspended sentence, fine for death of worker

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros