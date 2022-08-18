Online fraud: Money has been deposited into your account twice

NewsLocalOnline fraud: Money has been deposited into your account twice

Recently, the Police have received several complaints from citizens regarding a fraud through email.

Specifically, unidentified person send misleading emails under the title “Money has been deposited into your account twice” and falsely inform that money has been deposited into the recipient’s account twice by mistake, offering a link for the return of the amount.

When clicking on the link a false website appears with the logo of Cypriot telephone/internet providers aiming to intercept the recipient’s email password.

Then another website appears to record the details of the bank card supposedly to return the amount of money.

The public is asked to be particularly careful when receiving such messages and must never submit the details of credit/debit cards or passwords on suspicious websites.

