Online fraud for alleged investment in cryptocurrency

The Police are investigating a new online fraud for an alleged investment in cryptocurrency, following a relevant complaint by a 49-year-old man.

The man told the Limassol CID that through a social media platform he received a message by an unknown woman who told him she was dealing with investments in cryptocurrency. She convinced him that she could help him have gains from such an investment.

The man transferred a total of 50,500 euros into a specific portfolio in an application for cryptocurrency pointed out by the woman.

However, now the man cannot withdraw his money from the application and cannot contact the woman.

In view of this new incident, the Police are urging the public to be particularly careful.

By gavriella
