Online fraud costs €156,000 to Limassol company

Police in Limassol are investigating a new case of online fraud.

According to a police announcement, a 50-year-old filed a complaint with Limassol CID, claiming that following email exchange, an employee of a company in Limassol was led to transferring 156,000 USD to a bank account that was purported to belong to a partner company abroad.

After completing the transfer, the Cypriot company contacted their partners to confirm they received the money.

When they informed them they had never received the payment, the Limassol-based company proceeded with reporting the incident to the police.

Following investigations, it was ascertained that the address from which the email exchange started was fraudulent.

In view of the new case, police and the cybercrime unit are urging the public once again to be careful, particularly when transferring money to bank accounts.

If something appears suspicious, inform the police and the cybercrime unit immediately at 22-808200 or file a complaint online at: https://cybercrime.police.gov.cy/police/CyberCrime.nsf/subscribe_gr/subscribe_gr?OpenForm.

For more information visit the websites: www.cypruspolicenews.com and www.cyberalert.cy.