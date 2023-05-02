Online auction on Tuesday for well-known building in heart of Nicosia

An online auction for a well-known building in the heart of Nicosia which used to also house a cinema will take place on Tuesday via the website eauction-cy.com.

The 3,207-square-metre property is now a mixed-use building located on Diagorou Street, 150 metres from the Old GSP and 300 metres from Eleftherias Square. It consists of a basement, ground floor, mezzanine and five floors.

The basement is used as a parking area. The ground floor is used as a cinema, theatre, shops and a restaurant. The property is currently partly rented and partly vacant.

It has a building coefficient of 250%.