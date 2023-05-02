NewsLocalOnline auction on Tuesday for well-known building in heart of Nicosia

Online auction on Tuesday for well-known building in heart of Nicosia

Cinema
Cinema

An online auction for a well-known building in the heart of Nicosia which used to also house a cinema will take place on Tuesday via the website eauction-cy.com.

The 3,207-square-metre property is now a mixed-use building located on Diagorou Street, 150 metres from the Old GSP and 300 metres from Eleftherias Square. It consists of a basement, ground floor, mezzanine and five floors.

The basement is used as a parking area. The ground floor is used as a cinema, theatre, shops and a restaurant. The property is currently partly rented and partly vacant.

It has a building coefficient of 250%.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
On-site investigations to find missing man believed to have been killed end in vain-PHOTOS
Next article
‘Eco-friendly’ King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros