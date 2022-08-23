NewsLocalOnline appointments with 750 doctors of OKYPY

Online appointments with 750 doctors of OKYPY

Coronavirus: Doctors

According to a relevant announcement, the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) has been always aiming to upgrade the services provided to the public. Within this framework OKYPY is offering a very simple way so that citizens can make an appointment with all doctors working at the hospitals of OKYPY. The process is very simple and it is done through the webpage of OKYPY:

At the webpage shso.org.cy/en/anazitisi-iatrou/, citizens can search the biggest network of medical professionals in Cyprus and can find all information about the OKYPY doctors and make an appointment by completing the relevant form. The relevant official will contact the patient within 48 hours to confirm the appointment.

More information at the above webpage.

By gavriella
