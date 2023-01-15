Ongoing rain causes problems all over Cyprus (video)

The Fire Service was on the alert on Saturday from very early in the morning, due to the severe weather phenomena, which occurred in various areas, but the district of Famagusta recorded the biggest problems. The Fire Service was receiving and responding to calls for help non-stop, especially in the areas of Paralimni and Protaras, which the Minister of Interior, Nikos Nouris, rushed to visit on an emergency basis.

The spokesman of the Famagusta Police Directorate, Steve Theodoulou, said that a heavy accumulation of water was observed for some time yesterday on Kappari – Protaras Avenue and on the streets of Ayia Napa – Agia Thekla, Protaras and Kavo Greko. The Police in cooperation with the Municipality of Paralimni had proceeded to close roads from the roundabout where the Zorbas bakery is located to the lights of Profitis Ilias and from the roundabout of Agios Panteleimonas to the lights of Kammitsis, in an attempt to deal with the difficult situation that prevailed from early yesterday in the area.

The Fire Service, constantly making updates, said the calls it received related to incidents involving flooded roads, the opening of water drains, pumping water from flooded premises, and towing vehicles.

The firefighters were working with equipped crews, and staff had to be recalled to deal with the problems created by the torrential rains. Specifically, by noon yesterday calls for help exceeded 50 and the five crews from free Famagusta were reinforced with two more crews from Larnaca. The number of calls in general about the bad weather increased greatly by early afternoon, exceeding 200.

In addition, Civil Defence crews, as well as those of the municipalities of Paralimni and Ayia Napa, rushed to the affected areas, while excavators were also operating where and when needed, as well as two vehicles of the volunteer support cy team.

By Saturday noon, 22 vehicles had to be towed and 12 citizens rescued, while the incessant rains made various buildings, such as hotels and houses in Ayia Napa and houses and shops in Paralimni and Protaras, a prey to the incessant rains.

It is worth noting that problems, but of a lesser extent, were observed in various areas, including several motorway points, while vehicle traffic towards the mountains was also difficult.