Ongoing investigations in Larnaca clinic with suspicious treatments case

When police currently investigating alleged suspicious practices at a private clinic in Larnaca area reach tangible evidence then the Health Ministry will take prompt action.

This is what Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said on Monday following the recent raid by police at the clinic known for offering long Covid treatments but also unlicensed use of human cells.

“Before any action can be taken we need to see if it is clear that they did carry out illegal treatments,” the Minister said.

“Without reading the Police report indicating whether these treatments were illegal or not we cannot take any action,” he added.

At the same time, the head of the island’s clinic registration board Carolina Stylianou told state radio earlier on Monday that the use of fetal cells for therapeutic purposes is prohibited at European level.

And for research purposes, she added, the use of human cells and tissues is done only licensing is granted.

Stylianou also said there was a doctor at the clinic with a license to practice on a permanent basis.

The human cells preparations, she added, came to Cyprus from Ukraine with attached documents indicating it was blood that would be used for research purposes.