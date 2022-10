A serious traffic accident occurred this morning on the Dekelia-Larnaca road and as a result, four people have been injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

According to the Police, the accident occurred on Saturday morning when two vehicles collided just before the port roundabout.

Five people were in the two cars, four of whom are lightly injured.

The fifth person is in serious condition and is intubated in the hospital.

The Police are investigating the causes of the accident.