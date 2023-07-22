One heatstroke patient in critical condition, as four discharged

NewsLocalOne heatstroke patient in critical condition, as four discharged

Four out of the six individuals hospitalised with heatstroke in public hospitals have been discharged as of Friday, according to the latest update from the State Health Services Organisation (SHSO).

However, one of the two hospitalised is in critical condition and receiving intubation in the Intensive Care Unit, SHSO said.

In response to the heatstroke cases in Cyprus, Dr Elisavet Constantinou, the Director of Medical and Public Health Services, stressed the importance of public awareness and prompt action to prevent further incidents. The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the situation and issuing daily special recommendations to address the situation effectively.

So far this year, a total of seven heatstroke cases have been reported in Cyprus, resulting in the passing of a 90-year-old man.

Dr Constantinou said that the Ministry of Health is on high alert and implementing necessary measures. Special instructions have been provided to nursing homes for the elderly. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, the chronically ill, and young children, have received extra attention and care through specific recommendations, she noted.

To cope with the soaring temperatures, the Medical and Public Health Services advise the public to limit sun exposure, avoid unnecessary physical exertion or movement, and stay well-hydrated. Particular care should be taken for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and pregnant women. Newborns are recommended to be lightly dressed, and advice from paediatricians on fluid intake should be sought.

Individuals with chronic illnesses, particularly respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, are urged to consult their doctors regarding any necessary precautions. Minimising the use of ovens and stoves is also recommended to prevent further elevation of indoor temperatures.

Heatstroke symptoms include a sudden rise in body temperature (over 40.5°C), dry and warm skin without sweating, swollen tongue, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, extreme thirst, headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, difficulty speaking and orienting, aggressive behaviour, seizures, and loss of consciousness or coma. Awareness and swift action are crucial to prevent further incidents during this challenging period of high temperatures.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
