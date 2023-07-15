NewsLocalOn This Day: Coup d'état by Greek nationalist forces in Cyprus aims...

On This Day: Coup d’état by Greek nationalist forces in Cyprus aims to overthrow President Makarios

Coup D'etat 1974
Following are some of the major events to have occurred on July 15:

1904 – Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, author of “The Cherry Orchard”, died.

1923 – Bobby Jones wins U.S. Open.

1927 – Nearly 90 killed in Vienna riots after strike.

1997 – Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer, was shot and killed outside his Miami Beach mansion.

2002 – John Walker Lindh, a Californian Muslim convert captured among al Qaeda and Taliban prisoners in Afghanistan, pleads guilty to aiding Taliban.

2004 – Former Rwandan finance minister Emmanuel Ndindabahizi was convicted and jailed for life for his role in the country’s 1994 genocide.

2005 – American Herbert Brown, a 105-year-old survivor of the Nazi Dachau concentration camp, and Magda, his 100-year-old wife, earned The Guinness Book of World Records title of the world’s oldest married couple.

2006 – Social media site Twitter launches.

2011 – Italian free diving couple set record for longest underwater kiss, lasting 3 minutes and 8 seconds.

2016 – Military coup attempt in Turkey.

2017 – Great Britain’s Samantha Kinghorn sets 200m T53 world record at ParaAthletics Championships.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
