On-site investigations to find missing man believed to have been killed end in vain-PHOTOS

After on-site investigations all day on Monday in Limassol district areas to find Angelos Perikleous, 31, who is missing since last month and evidence suggests foul play ended in vain.

No new evidence has emerged while six suspects remain in custody in connection with the case.

As for the main suspect – the island’s infamous ‘Little Hacker’ – will appear before court on Tuesday for a renewal of his remand order.

Police had collaborated with the civil defence and the help of detection dogs and drones in their search efforts which focused on Tochni village area.

This is where one of the missing man’s phones last received signal on April 20. Additional search operations are possible in the coming days, insiders also said.

Perikleous was last seen on the afternoon of April 20 and evidence collected so far appear to be pointing to foul play.

Specifically, police are investigating an abduction with the intend to murder.

The same day of his disappearance, a Honda brand vehicle, which the 24-year-old ‘Little Hacker’ had borrowed from a 36-year-old man was found abandoned with a flat tire in the area police searched on Monday.

In addition, the 24-year-old had purchased gloves, adhesive tapes, shovels, ropes, knives and an axe among other items on April 15 and 18.

The same brand gloves and adhesive tapes were discovered in the vehicle that was found.

The main suspect had previously accused Perikleous of stealing €110,000 from him and threatening him with a gun in early April.

By Annie Charalambous
