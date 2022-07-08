On duty clinics to start work as of tomorrow

On duty clinics of the of General Health System (GESY) will start work as of tomorrow with 8 hours on Saturdays and 4 hours on Sundays. They will operate in specific areas and will be manned with doctors, nurses and other staff of the State Health Services Organization, at least until October.

Citizens will be able to receive services from on duty clinics only for specific cases and after making an appointment.

These services will be available to GESY beneficiaries who should only contact them if experiencing the following:

onset of acute and alarming symptoms

sharp and intense pain

symptoms of a serious chronic disease worsen

high fever accompanied by other symptoms

However, they should not contact these services for pre-existing medical conditions or for recurring prescriptions.