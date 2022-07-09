On duty clinics begin operation as of today

NewsLocalOn duty clinics begin operation as of today

On duty clinics of the of General Health System (GESY) will start work as of today with 8 hours on Saturdays and 4 hours on Sundays. They will operate in specific areas and will be manned with doctors, nurses and other staff of the State Health Services Organization, at least until October.

Citizens will be able to receive services from on duty clinics only for specific cases and after making an appointment.

These services will be available to GESY beneficiaries who should only contact them if experiencing the following:

  • onset of acute and alarming symptoms
  • sharp and intense pain
  • symptoms of a serious chronic disease worsen
  • high fever accompanied by other symptoms

However, they should not contact these services for pre-existing medical conditions or for recurring prescriptions.

