Omonia, Ael seek happy end to sorry season in Cup final

Omonia Nicosia and Ael Limassol will face each other tonight in the 81st Cypriot Cup final, at 7 pm, in the GSP stadium (live on Alpha Cyprus).

The two teams, who boast some of the largest fanbases on the island, want to turn their season around by winning the cup (together with an expensive ticket for Europe), as they suffered a miserable run in the championship.

Omonia, once a dominant side in the league, seems to have found consolation in the cup in recent years, as they have won the trophy 15 times, including last season.

The Nicosia outfit, who go into the game as favourites, has an impressive record when it comes to cup finals, having lost just seven out of the 22 they’ve been in. They also hold the Cypriot record for winning the trophy the most times in a row (four times between 1980 and 1983).

On the other side, Ael are seven times-cup-holders but have lost eleven finals. The ‘Limassol Lions’ won their last cup in 2019, ending a miserable streak of six defeats in the last finals they’d been in.

This is the third time Omonia and Ael will meet in the final, with their previous meetings having ended in victory for ‘The Greens’ (1988, 2012).

Performance by club

Αpoel (21): 1937, 1941, 1947, 1951, 1963, 1968, 1969, 1973, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1984, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2006, 2008, 2014, 2015.

Οmonia (15): 1965, 1972, 1974, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1991, 1994, 2000, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2022.

Αnorthosis (11): 1949, 1959, 1962, 1964, 1971, 1975, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2021.

Αpollon (9): 1966, 1967, 1986, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017.

Αel (7): 1939, 1940, 1948, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2019.

Εpa (merged with Pezoporikos to create Aek Larnaca) (5): 1945, 1946, 1950, 1953, 1955.

Τrust AC (3): 1935, 1936, 1938.

Αek Larnaca (2): 2004, 2018.

Çetinkaya Türk S.K. (2): 1952, 1954.

Pezoporikos (merged with Epa to create Aek Larnaca) (1): 1970.

Οlympiacos Nicosia (1): 1977.

Νea Salamina (1): 1990.

Αpop Kinyras (dissolved) (1): 2009.