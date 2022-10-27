Ombudswoman: Single-parents should receive state allowance even when they cohabitate with partners

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou Lottides is requesting a change in the framework according to which a single parent receives an allowance from the state, as in many cases this allowance stops when the woman lives with someone.

In a special report prepared following a complaint by a single mother, Maria Stylianou Lottides suggested that the term “single-parent family” should not presuppose that the single parent must not live with someone and consequently he or she will lose the allowance if living with another person.

The reason is that the legislator wants to support the recipient of the allowance to cover the child’s basic necessities something that the person living with them has no legal obligation to do.

The ombudswoman also noted that recipients of the allowance might refrain from living with someone, in case they lose the money they receive from the state. This affects the private life and freedom of persons, Lottidou stressed in her report.

The report also pointed out that when the allowance of a single-parent family stops, in essence, the child is also punished and its quality of life is affected.

Maria Stylianou Lottides, in her report, requested the following from the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare: