Olivier Belliard appointed Executive Chef at upcoming City of Dreams Mediterranean resort

Experienced chef Olivier Belliard has been appointed as Executive Chef at City of Dreams Mediterranean.

According to a company press release, Belliard will lead a talented team of 200 professionals at the upcoming integrated resort, which is operated by Melco Cyprus.

During his 25-year career, Melco notes, Belliard worked under the mentorship of several Michelin-rated chefs before rising to executive chef at a young age and serving with international luxury brands.

“From opening street food trucks to redesigning restaurant concepts, extensive outside catering, and overseeing both culinary and food and beverage service of more than 140 guestroom properties, to being in charge as the Culinary Director of 800 guestrooms and villas, Olivier will be an asset to City of Dreams Mediterranean,” Melco said.

Chef Olivier Belliard said: “My goal is to establish City of Dreams Mediterranean as the ultimate gastronomic destination on the island. With my talented team, we share the same passion, and we aim to take our guests on an extraordinary culinary journey. Coming from a long tradition of Michelin-star restaurants and award-winning resorts, perfection for me is the key.”

Mr Grant Johnson, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, and Cyprus Casinos, said: “It is our pleasure to welcome Chef Olivier to City of Dreams Mediterranean. His appointment as Executive Chef of City of Dreams Mediterranean speaks to Melco’s unwavering commitment to offer world-class dining experiences at its premium resorts worldwide, which have been awarded with several Michelin stars.”

Melco stressed that it is committed to high standards of culinary expertise and customer service. “Acknowledging its vital role in the upgrading of the country’s tourism product, Melco’s priority is to create exceptional and memorable experiences for guests at City of Dreams Mediterranean through the creation of a world-class destination for entertainment and recreation.”

