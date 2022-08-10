OKYPY telephones at Nicosia General Hospital not working

The State Health Services Organization is informing through a relevant announcement that due to a technical problem of the telephone lines and consequently of the network and of the operational systems at the Nicosia General Hospital, serious delays occur regarding the visits of patients at the out-patient care services, the pharmacy, and the laboratories.

The public is requested:

–For medicines or visits to laboratories to visit the hospital tomorrow 11 August.

–If they have a scheduled appointment to call 22-603550 tomorrow to reschedule.

OKYPY apologizes for any inconvenience due to the technical problem.