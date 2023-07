Two police officers were sent to hospital for precautionary reasons on Friday morning after a truck crashed into a parked police car on the highway to Larnaca airport.

According to police, under conditions which are being investigated, the truck’s driver lost control of his vehicle and hit the rear of a police car which was parked inside the safety lane of the highway.

The two officers who were inside the vehicle were transported to Larnaca General Hospital for precautionary tests.